BRIEF-India cenbank sets 7.22 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

July 23 (Reuters) - * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.22 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 100.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 116.29 bln rupees * RBI: makes partial allotment of 61.57 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

