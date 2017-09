July 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: ALLOTS 54.10 BLN RUPEES AT 14-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION VS 155 BLN RUPEES NOTIFIED * RBI: SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.26 PCT AT 14-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION * RBI: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.27 PCT AT 14-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION * RBI: GETS BIDS WORTH 54.10 BLN RUPEES AT 14-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION

