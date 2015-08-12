FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 22.17 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 12, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 22.17 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 22.17 billion rupees
($344.36 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 11/08         9          20.26     9          20.26    7.25    
 10/08         8          19.56     8          19.56    7.25    
 07/08         9          24.73     9          24.73    7.25
 06/08         8          26.74     8          26.74    7.25
 05/08         8          25.06     8          25.06    7.25
 04/08         5          21.42     5          21.42    7.25
 03/08         8          21.56     8          21.56    7.25
 31/07         6          22.24     6          22.24    7.25
 30/07         6          24.60     6          24.60    7.25
 29/07         6          24.62     6          24.62    7.25
 28/07         7          20.96     7          20.96    7.25
 27/07         7          20.11     7          20.11    7.25
 24/07        11          31.60    11          31.60    7.25
 23/07         9          31.06     9          31.06    7.25
 22/07        19          74.40    19          74.40    7.25
 21/07        20          76.33    20          76.33    7.25
 20/07        10          36.42    10          36.42    7.25
 17/07         9          26.80     9          26.80    7.25
 16/07         7          26.62     7          26.62    7.25
 15/07         7          25.77     7          25.77    7.25
 14/07         8          28.62     8          28.62    7.25
 13/07         8          24.77     8          24.77    7.25
 10/07        12          48.07    12          48.07    7.25
 09/07         9          33.17     9          33.17    7.25
 08/07         9          23.47     9          23.47    7.25
 07/07         4          14.49     4          14.49    7.25  
 06/07         4          12.99     4          12.99    7.25
 03/07         6          20.39     6          20.39    7.25
 02/07         9          24.97     9          24.97    7.25
 01/07         9          31.65     9          31.65    7.25
 30/06        17          80.61    17          80.61    7.25
 29/06        11          58.53    11          58.53    7.25
 26/06        20          80.66    20          80.66    7.25
 25/06        32         114.05    32         114.05    7.25
 24/06        13          56.58    13          56.58    7.25
 23/06        12          51.00    12          51.00    7.25
 22/06         9          42.62     9          42.62    7.25
 19/06        10          43.20    10          43.20    7.25
 18/06        10          42.40    10          42.40    7.25
 17/06        21         104.41    21         104.41    7.25
 16/06        10          58.05    10          58.05    7.25
 15/06        08          42.25    08          42.25    7.25
 12/06        26         109.61    26         109.61    7.25
 11/06        35         133.86    35         133.86    7.25
 10/06        42         140.51    42         140.51    7.25
 09/06        39         135.11    39         135.11    7.25
 08/06        19          66.38    19          66.38    7.25 
 05/06         5          20.52     5          20.52    7.25
 04/06         6          20.67     6          20.67    7.25
 03/06         9          31.75     9          31.75    7.25
 02/06        13          44.08    13          44.08    7.50
 01/06        31         100.15    31         100.15    7.50
  
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 11/08         22      22.17        22      22.17     6.25
 10/08         20      22.97        20      22.97     6.25
 08/08          4       3.93         4       3.93     6.25
 07/08         30      39.56        30      39.56     6.25
 06/08         15      20.47        15      20.47     6.25
 05/08         18      29.59        18      29.59     6.25
 04/08         20      38.01        20      38.01     6.25
 03/08         29      52.67        29      52.67     6.25
 01/08         25     237.55        25     237.55     6.25
 31/07         17      41.82        17      41.82     6.25
 30/07         22      58.20        22      58.20     6.25
 29/07         22      29.58        22      29.58     6.25
 28/07         18      21.42        18      21.42     6.25
 27/07         18      13.76        18      13.76     6.25
 25/07         21      41.25        21      41.25     6.25
 24/07         26     108.93        28     108.93     6.25
 23/07         21      23.00        21      23.00     6.25
 22/07         18      13.78        18      13.78     6.25
 21/07         22      30.08        22      30.08     6.25
 20/07         15      29.39        15      29.39     6.25
 17/07         23      54.47        23      54.47     6.25
 16/07         18      30.77        18      30.77     6.25
 15/07         16      38.05        16      38.05     6.25
 14/07         22      36.28        22      36.28     6.25
 13/07         19      60.05        19      60.05     6.25
 11/07         11       8.99        11       8.99     6.25
 10/07         29      59.65        29      59.65     6.25
 09/07         26      32.42        26      32.42     6.25
 08/07         25      43.69        25      43.69     6.25
 07/07         19      35.98        19      35.98     6.25
 06/07         19      16.40        19      16.40     6.25
 04/07         18      33.61        18      33.61     6.25
 03/07         26     139.89        26     139.89     6.25
 02/07         15      57.54        15      57.54     6.25
 01/07         36     193.10        36     193.10     6.25
 30/06         33     191.33        33     191.33     6.25
 29/06         33     147.11        33     147.11     6.25
 27/06         29      74.78        29      74.78     6.25
 26/06         41     156.54        41     156.54     6.25
 25/06         27      52.20        27      52.20     6.25  
 24/06         21      28.06        21      28.06     6.25  
 23/06         27      37.71        27      37.71     6.25
 22/06         21      27.17        21      27.17     6.25
 20/06         25      98.44        25      98.44     6.25
 19/06         03       6.36        03       6.36     6.25
 18/06         20      23.24        20      23.24     6.25
 17/06         21      42.78        21      42.78     6.25
 16/06         20      55.08        20      55.08     6.25
 15/06         25      39.56        25      39.56     6.25
 13/06         31     250.92        31     250.92     6.25
 12/06         28      52.56        28      52.56     6.25
 11/06         17      37.26        17      37.26     6.25
 10/06         26      59.63        26      59.63     6.25
 09/06         20      21.48        20      21.48     6.25
 08/06         15      27.63        15      27.63     6.25
 06/06          2       0.19         2       0.19     6.25   
 05/06         10      27.06        10      27.06     6.25 
 04/06         17      16.00        17      16.00     6.25
 03/06         27      37.29        27      37.29     6.25
 02/06         39     127.89        39     127.89     6.25
 01/06         27      65.97        27      65.97     6.50
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

Source text: (bit.ly/1IJwzGa)

($1 = 64.3805 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.