FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 87.80 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 87.80 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 87.80 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 31/07 6 22.24 6 22.24 7.25 30/07 6 24.60 6 24.60 7.25 29/07 6 24.62 6 24.62 7.25 28/07 7 20.96 7 20.96 7.25 27/07 7 20.11 7 20.11 7.25 24/07 11 31.60 11 31.60 7.25 23/07 9 31.06 9 31.06 7.25 22/07 19 74.40 19 74.40 7.25 21/07 20 76.33 20 76.33 7.25 20/07 10 36.42 10 36.42 7.25 17/07 9 26.80 9 26.80 7.25 16/07 7 26.62 7 26.62 7.25 15/07 7 25.77 7 25.77 7.25 14/07 8 28.62 8 28.62 7.25 13/07 8 24.77 8 24.77 7.25 10/07 12 48.07 12 48.07 7.25 09/07 9 33.17 9 33.17 7.25 08/07 9 23.47 9 23.47 7.25 07/07 4 14.49 4 14.49 7.25 06/07 4 12.99 4 12.99 7.25 03/07 6 20.39 6 20.39 7.25 02/07 9 24.97 9 24.97 7.25 01/07 9 31.65 9 31.65 7.25 30/06 17 80.61 17 80.61 7.25 29/06 11 58.53 11 58.53 7.25 26/06 20 80.66 20 80.66 7.25 25/06 32 114.05 32 114.05 7.25 24/06 13 56.58 13 56.58 7.25 23/06 12 51.00 12 51.00 7.25 22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25 19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25 18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25 17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25 16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25 15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

bln rupees bln rupees -------------------------------------------------------------- 18/07 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25 17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25 14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25 13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25 12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 31/07 17 41.82 17 41.82 6.25 30/07 22 58.20 22 58.20 6.25 29/07 22 29.58 22 29.58 6.25 28/07 18 21.42 18 21.42 6.25 27/07 18 13.76 18 13.76 6.25 25/07 21 41.25 21 41.25 6.25 24/07 26 108.93 28 108.93 6.25 23/07 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.25 22/07 18 13.78 18 13.78 6.25 21/07 22 30.08 22 30.08 6.25 20/07 15 29.39 15 29.39 6.25 17/07 23 54.47 23 54.47 6.25 16/07 18 30.77 18 30.77 6.25 15/07 16 38.05 16 38.05 6.25 14/07 22 36.28 22 36.28 6.25 13/07 19 60.05 19 60.05 6.25 11/07 11 8.99 11 8.99 6.25 10/07 29 59.65 29 59.65 6.25 09/07 26 32.42 26 32.42 6.25 08/07 25 43.69 25 43.69 6.25 07/07 19 35.98 19 35.98 6.25 06/07 19 16.40 19 16.40 6.25 04/07 18 33.61 18 33.61 6.25 03/07 26 139.89 26 139.89 6.25 02/07 15 57.54 15 57.54 6.25 01/07 36 193.10 36 193.10 6.25 30/06 33 191.33 33 191.33 6.25 29/06 33 147.11 33 147.11 6.25 27/06 29 74.78 29 74.78 6.25 26/06 41 156.54 41 156.54 6.25 25/06 27 52.20 27 52.20 6.25 24/06 21 28.06 21 28.06 6.25 23/06 27 37.71 27 37.71 6.25 22/06 21 27.17 21 27.17 6.25 20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25 19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25 18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25 17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25 16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25 15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25 13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25 12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: bit.ly/1JhcPNV $1 = 65.3980 Indian rupees Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.