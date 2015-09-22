FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 119.26 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 119.26 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 28 bids for 119.26 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25 28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25 27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25 26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25 25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25 24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25 21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25 20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25 19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

bln rupees bln rupees -------------------------------------------------------------- 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 31/08 25 65.58 25 65.58 6.25 29/08 17 29.47 17 29.47 6.25 28/08 25 83.31 25 83.31 6.25 27/08 21 48.98 21 48.98 6.25 26/08 18 21.38 18 21.38 6.25 25/08 28 71.65 28 71.65 6.25 24/08 18 55.72 18 55.72 6.25 22/08 10 14.40 10 14.40 6.25 21/08 25 33.69 25 33.69 6.25 20/08 28 43.57 28 43.57 6.25 19/08 20 36.15 20 36.15 6.25 18/08 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25 17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25 14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25 13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25 12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: bit.ly/1FciyFg $1 = 65.6360 Indian rupees Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.