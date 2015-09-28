FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 117.07 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 28, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 117.07 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 32 bids for 117.07 billion rupees ($1.77
billion) at its four-day reverse repo auction on Thursday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 24/09        36         165.02    36         165.02    7.25
 23/09        18         105.26    18         105.26    7.25
 22/09        23         126.49    23         126.49    7.25
 21/09        43         190.47    43         190.47    7.25
 18/09        36         174.34    36         174.34    7.25
 16/09        44         195.95    44         195.95    7.25
 15/09        24         115.16    24         115.16    7.25
 14/09        16          67.08    16          67.08    7.25
 11/09        12          53.17    12          53.17    7.25
 10/09        39         193.00    39         193.00    7.25
 09/09        35         177.69    35         177.69    7.25
 08/09         9          29.07     9          29.07    7.25
 07/09         7          22.46     7          22.46    7.25
 05/09        10          62.43    10          62.42    7.25
 04/09         9          36.17     9          36.17    7.25
 03/09         7          27.77     7          27.77    7.25
 02/09        10          28.19    10          28.19    7.25
 01/09        11          66.87    11          66.87    7.25
 31/08         9          54.73     9          54.73    7.25
 28/08        11          39.14    11          39.14    7.25
 27/08        20         111.83    20         111.83    7.25
 26/08        19         107.30    19         107.30    7.25
 25/08        25         129.83    25         129.83    7.25
 24/08        23         125.08    23         125.08    7.25
 21/08        15          44.06    15          44.06    7.25
 20/08        10          32.46    10          32.46    7.25
 19/08        12          33.96    12          33.96    7.25
 17/08        28         141.47    28         141.47    7.25
 14/08        11          25.86    11          25.86    7.25
 13/08        18          59.37    18          59.37    7.25
 12/08        17          56.62    17          56.62    7.25
 11/08         9          20.26     9          20.26    7.25    
 10/08         8          19.56     8          19.56    7.25    
 07/08         9          24.73     9          24.73    7.25
 06/08         8          26.74     8          26.74    7.25
 05/08         8          25.06     8          25.06    7.25
 04/08         5          21.42     5          21.42    7.25
 03/08         8          21.56     8          21.56    7.25
  
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 24/09         32     117.07        32     117.07     6.25
 23/09         22      39.55        22      39.55     6.25
 22/09         27      46.66        27      46.66     6.25
 21/09         28     119.26        28     119.26     6.25
 19/09         30     118.94        30     118.94     6.25
 18/09         16      37.25        16      37.25     6.25
 17/09         21      54.94        21      54.94     6.25
 16/09         13      45.82        13      45.82     6.25
 15/09         26      42.75        26      42.75     6.25
 14/09         30      72.92        30      72.92     6.25
 11/09         26      23.90        26      23.90     6.25
 10/09         37      84.43        37      84.43     6.25
 09/09         27      44.60        27      44.60     6.25
 08/09         19      32.35        19      32.35     6.25
 07/09         23      41.66        23      41.66     6.25
 05/09         11      10.76        11      10.76     6.25
 04/09         32      40.62        32      40.62     6.25
 03/09         32     134.93        32     134.93     6.25
 02/09         25      42.86        25      42.86     6.25
 01/09         29      53.73        29      53.73     6.25
 31/08         25      65.58        25      65.58     6.25
 29/08         17      29.47        17      29.47     6.25
 28/08         25      83.31        25      83.31     6.25
 27/08         21      48.98        21      48.98     6.25
 26/08         18      21.38        18      21.38     6.25
 25/08         28      71.65        28      71.65     6.25
 24/08         18      55.72        18      55.72     6.25
 22/08         10      14.40        10      14.40     6.25
 21/08         25      33.69        25      33.69     6.25
 20/08         28      43.57        28      43.57     6.25
 19/08         20      36.15        20      36.15     6.25
 18/08         22      87.80        22      87.80     6.25
 17/08          8      15.93         8      15.93     6.25
 14/08         32      36.06        32      36.06     6.25
 13/08         20      11.99        20      11.99     6.25
 12/08         20      27.50        20      27.50     6.25
 11/08         22      22.17        22      22.17     6.25
 10/08         20      22.97        20      22.97     6.25
 08/08          4       3.93         4       3.93     6.25
 07/08         30      39.56        30      39.56     6.25
 06/08         15      20.47        15      20.47     6.25
 05/08         18      29.59        18      29.59     6.25
 04/08         20      38.01        20      38.01     6.25
 03/08         29      52.67        29      52.67     6.25
 01/08         25     237.55        25     237.55     6.25
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
 Source text: (bit.ly/1LfO3Rd)

($1 = 66.1217 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.