FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 39.30 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 39.30 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 22 bids for 39.30 billion rupees ($605.72
million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 08/10        22         113.24    22        113.24     6.75
 07/10        18         108.05    18        108.05     6.75
 06/10         9          38.17     9         38.17     6.75
 05/10        12          40.22    12         40.22     6.75
 03/10        00            --     00            --     6.75
 01/10        33         150.81    33         150.81    6.75
 30/09        29          90.37    29          90.37    6.75
 29/09        37         177.65    37         177.65    7.25
 28/09        34         164.13    34         164.13    7.25
 24/09        36         165.02    36         165.02    7.25
 23/09        18         105.26    18         105.26    7.25
 22/09        23         126.49    23         126.49    7.25
 21/09        43         190.47    43         190.47    7.25
 18/09        36         174.34    36         174.34    7.25
 16/09        44         195.95    44         195.95    7.25
 15/09        24         115.16    24         115.16    7.25
 14/09        16          67.08    16          67.08    7.25
 11/09        12          53.17    12          53.17    7.25
 10/09        39         193.00    39         193.00    7.25
 09/09        35         177.69    35         177.69    7.25
 08/09         9          29.07     9          29.07    7.25
 07/09         7          22.46     7          22.46    7.25
 05/09        10          62.43    10          62.42    7.25
 04/09         9          36.17     9          36.17    7.25
 03/09         7          27.77     7          27.77    7.25
 02/09        10          28.19    10          28.19    7.25
 01/09        11          66.87    11          66.87    7.25
 31/08         9          54.73     9          54.73    7.25
 28/08        11          39.14    11          39.14    7.25
 27/08        20         111.83    20         111.83    7.25
 26/08        19         107.30    19         107.30    7.25
 25/08        25         129.83    25         129.83    7.25
 24/08        23         125.08    23         125.08    7.25
 21/08        15          44.06    15          44.06    7.25
 20/08        10          32.46    10          32.46    7.25
 19/08        12          33.96    12          33.96    7.25
 17/08        28         141.47    28         141.47    7.25
 14/08        11          25.86    11          25.86    7.25
 13/08        18          59.37    18          59.37    7.25
 12/08        17          56.62    17          56.62    7.25
 11/08         9          20.26     9          20.26    7.25    
 10/08         8          19.56     8          19.56    7.25    
 07/08         9          24.73     9          24.73    7.25
 06/08         8          26.74     8          26.74    7.25
 05/08         8          25.06     8          25.06    7.25
 04/08         5          21.42     5          21.42    7.25
 03/08         8          21.56     8          21.56    7.25
  
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 08/10         22      39.30        22      39.30     5.75
 07/10         20      29.30        20      29.30     5.75
 06/10         26      37.61        26      37.61     5.75
 05/10         31      90.18        31      90.18     5.75
 03/10         34     152.94        34     152.94     5.75
 01/10         47     168.57        47     168.57     5.75
 30/09         48     209.07        48     209.07     5.75
 29/09         36     165.95        36     165.95     5.75
 28/09         30      73.73        30      73.73     6.25
 25/09         28      74.93        28      74.93     6.25
 24/09         32     117.07        32     117.07     6.25
 23/09         22      39.55        22      39.55     6.25
 22/09         27      46.66        27      46.66     6.25
 21/09         28     119.26        28     119.26     6.25
 19/09         30     118.94        30     118.94     6.25
 18/09         16      37.25        16      37.25     6.25
 17/09         21      54.94        21      54.94     6.25
 16/09         13      45.82        13      45.82     6.25
 15/09         26      42.75        26      42.75     6.25
 14/09         30      72.92        30      72.92     6.25
 11/09         26      23.90        26      23.90     6.25
 10/09         37      84.43        37      84.43     6.25
 09/09         27      44.60        27      44.60     6.25
 08/09         19      32.35        19      32.35     6.25
 07/09         23      41.66        23      41.66     6.25
 05/09         11      10.76        11      10.76     6.25
 04/09         32      40.62        32      40.62     6.25
 03/09         32     134.93        32     134.93     6.25
 02/09         25      42.86        25      42.86     6.25
 01/09         29      53.73        29      53.73     6.25
 31/08         25      65.58        25      65.58     6.25
 29/08         17      29.47        17      29.47     6.25
 28/08         25      83.31        25      83.31     6.25
 27/08         21      48.98        21      48.98     6.25
 26/08         18      21.38        18      21.38     6.25
 25/08         28      71.65        28      71.65     6.25
 24/08         18      55.72        18      55.72     6.25
 22/08         10      14.40        10      14.40     6.25
 21/08         25      33.69        25      33.69     6.25
 20/08         28      43.57        28      43.57     6.25
 19/08         20      36.15        20      36.15     6.25
 18/08         22      87.80        22      87.80     6.25
 17/08          8      15.93         8      15.93     6.25
 14/08         32      36.06        32      36.06     6.25
 13/08         20      11.99        20      11.99     6.25
 12/08         20      27.50        20      27.50     6.25
 11/08         22      22.17        22      22.17     6.25
 10/08         20      22.97        20      22.97     6.25
 08/08          4       3.93         4       3.93     6.25
 07/08         30      39.56        30      39.56     6.25
 06/08         15      20.47        15      20.47     6.25
 05/08         18      29.59        18      29.59     6.25
 04/08         20      38.01        20      38.01     6.25
 03/08         29      52.67        29      52.67     6.25
 01/08         25     237.55        25     237.55     6.25
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions
are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
    
 Source text: (bit.ly/1L2SHid)
($1 = 64.8811 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.