FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 25.99 bln rupees
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 30, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 25.99 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 21 bids for 25.99 billion rupees ($388.92 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/11 38 179.47 38 179.47 6.75 26/11 38 175.49 38 175.49 6.75 24/11 48 218.56 48 218.56 6.75 23/11 37 187.78 37 187.78 6.75 21/11 2 35.50 2 35.50 6.75 20/11 42 153.1 42 153.10 6.75 19/11 50 206.90 50 206.90 6.75 18/11 41 170.83 41 170.83 6.75 17/11 51 233.74 51 233.74 6.75 16/11 44 212.60 44 212.60 6.75 13/11 43 211.74 43 211.74 6.75 10/11 49 220.74 49 220.74 6.75 08/11 41 199.43 41 199.43 6.75 07/11 13 98.05 13 98.05 6.75 06/11 16 51.13 16 51.13 6.75 05/11 25 93.49 25 93.49 6.75 04/11 22 87.39 22 87.39 6.75 03/11 28 109.98 28 109.98 6.75 02/11 31 144.39 31 144.39 6.75 31/10 -- -- -- -- 6.75 30/10 32 120.36 32 120.36 6.75 29/10 23 89.84 23 89.84 6.75 28/10 31 140.80 31 140.80 6.75 27/10 50 222.12 50 222.12 6.75 26/10 47 217.17 47 217.17 6.75 23/10 37 174.40 37 174.40 6.75 21/10 36 175.89 36 175.89 6.75 20/10 31 97.09 31 97.09 6.75 19/10 29 135.61 29 135.61 6.75 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 6.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 6.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 6.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 6.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/11 21 25.99 21 25.99 5.75 26/11 39 62.46 39 62.46 5.75 24/11 22 29.35 22 29.35 5.75 23/11 28 35.55 28 35.55 5.75 21/11 22 57.92 22 57.92 5.75 20/11 28 57.88 28 57.88 5.75 19/11 32 93.08 32 93.08 5.75 18/11 22 42.79 22 42.79 5.75 17/11 28 50.59 28 50.59 5.75 16/11 23 47.17 23 47.17 5.75 13/11 34 85.08 34 85.08 5.75 10/11 20 62.60 20 62.60 5.75 09/11 23 51.65 23 51.65 5.75 07/11 15 19.38 15 19.38 5.75 06/11 36 154.13 36 154.13 5.75 05/11 30 43.54 30 43.54 5.75 04/11 31 31.10 31 31.10 5.75 03/11 43 117.56 43 117.56 5.75 02/11 35 247.36 35 247.36 5.75 31/10 26 82.32 26 82.32 5.75 30/10 36 76.92 36 76.92 5.75 29/10 30 53.43 30 53.43 5.75 28/10 32 113.45 32 113.45 5.75 27/10 30 81.36 30 81.36 5.75 26/10 20 46.76 20 46.76 5.75 23/10 17 20.44 17 20.44 5.75 21/10 16 20.00 16 20.00 5.75 20/10 24 49.73 24 49.73 5.75 19/10 18 23.07 18 23.07 5.75 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Source text: (bit.ly/1RfLZcS) ($1 = 66.8257 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.