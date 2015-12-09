FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 40.73 bln rupees
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 9, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 40.73 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 40.73 billion rupees
($609.65 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
     
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 08/12        26         108.58    26        108.58     6.75
 07/12        22         102.74    22        102.74     6.75
 05/12        13          36.85    13         36.85     6.75
 03/12        10          34.22    10         34.22     6.75
 02/12        17          48.57    17         48.57     6.75
 01/12        29         147.62    29        147.62     6.75
 30/11        18          85.89    18         85.89     6.75
 27/11        38         179.47    38        179.47     6.75
 26/11        38         175.49    38        175.49     6.75
 24/11        48         218.56    48        218.56     6.75
 23/11        37         187.78    37        187.78     6.75
 21/11         2          35.50     2         35.50     6.75
 20/11        42         153.1     42        153.10     6.75
 19/11        50         206.90    50        206.90     6.75
 18/11        41         170.83    41        170.83     6.75
 17/11        51         233.74    51        233.74     6.75
 16/11        44         212.60    44        212.60     6.75
 13/11        43         211.74    43        211.74     6.75
 10/11        49         220.74    49        220.74     6.75
 08/11        41         199.43    41        199.43     6.75
 07/11        13          98.05    13         98.05     6.75
 06/11        16          51.13    16         51.13     6.75
 05/11        25          93.49    25         93.49     6.75
 04/11        22          87.39    22         87.39     6.75
 03/11        28         109.98    28        109.98     6.75
 02/11        31         144.39    31        144.39     6.75
 31/10        --             --    --            --     6.75
 30/10        32         120.36    32        120.36     6.75
 29/10        23          89.84    23         89.84     6.75
 28/10        31         140.80    31        140.80     6.75
 27/10        50         222.12    50        222.12     6.75
 26/10        47         217.17    47        217.17     6.75
 23/10        37         174.40    37        174.40     6.75
 21/10        36         175.89    36        175.89     6.75
 20/10        31          97.09    31         97.09     6.75
 19/10        29         135.61    29        135.61     6.75
 17/10         3          25.39     3         25.39     6.75
 16/10        36         128.39    36        128.39     6.75
 15/10        39         177.41    39        177.41     6.75
 14/10        31         137.84    31        137.84     6.75 
 13/10        28          94.24    28         94.24     6.75
 12/10        31         156.72    31        156.72     6.75
 09/10        33         153.58    33        153.58     6.75
 08/10        22         113.24    22        113.24     6.75
 07/10        18         108.05    18        108.05     6.75
 06/10         9          38.17     9         38.17     6.75
 05/10        12          40.22    12         40.22     6.75
 03/10        00            --     00            --     6.75
 01/10        33         150.81    33         150.81    6.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 08/12         25      40.73        25      40.73     5.75
 07/12         22      25.11        22      25.11     5.75
 05/12         19      32.49        19      32.49     5.75
 04/12         24      39.34        24      39.34     5.75
 03/12         31      43.47        31      43.47     5.75
 02/12         35      63.43        35      63.43     5.75
 01/12         26      33.19        26      33.19     5.75
 30/11         33      67.21        33      67.21     5.75
 27/11         21      25.99        21      25.99     5.75
 26/11         39      62.46        39      62.46     5.75
 24/11         22      29.35        22      29.35     5.75
 23/11         28      35.55        28      35.55     5.75
 21/11         22      57.92        22      57.92     5.75
 20/11         28      57.88        28      57.88     5.75
 19/11         32      93.08        32      93.08     5.75
 18/11         22      42.79        22      42.79     5.75
 17/11         28      50.59        28      50.59     5.75
 16/11         23      47.17        23      47.17     5.75
 13/11         34      85.08        34      85.08     5.75
 10/11         20      62.60        20      62.60     5.75
 09/11         23      51.65        23      51.65     5.75
 07/11         15      19.38        15      19.38     5.75
 06/11         36     154.13        36     154.13     5.75
 05/11         30      43.54        30      43.54     5.75
 04/11         31      31.10        31      31.10     5.75
 03/11         43     117.56        43     117.56     5.75
 02/11         35     247.36        35     247.36     5.75
 31/10         26      82.32        26      82.32     5.75
 30/10         36      76.92        36      76.92     5.75
 29/10         30      53.43        30      53.43     5.75
 28/10         32     113.45        32     113.45     5.75
 27/10         30      81.36        30      81.36     5.75
 26/10         20      46.76        20      46.76     5.75
 23/10         17      20.44        17      20.44     5.75
 21/10         16      20.00        16      20.00     5.75
 20/10         24      49.73        24      49.73     5.75
 19/10         18      23.07        18      23.07     5.75
 17/10         13      26.76        13      26.76     5.75
 16/10         29      55.93        29      55.93     5.75
 15/10         29      67.28        29      67.28     5.75
 14/10         17      21.29        17      21.29     5.75
 13/10         18      28.85        18      28.85     5.75
 12/10         27     128.97        27     128.97     5.75
 09/10         28      31.18        28      31.18     5.75
 08/10         22      39.30        22      39.30     5.75
 07/10         20      29.30        20      29.30     5.75
 06/10         26      37.61        26      37.61     5.75
 05/10         31      90.18        31      90.18     5.75
 03/10         34     152.94        34     152.94     5.75
 01/10         47     168.57        47     168.57     5.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m
local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing
facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
    
Source text: (bit.ly/21NII9l)

($1 = 66.8085 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

