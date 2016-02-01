FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2016 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 116.15 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 35 bids for 116.15 billion rupees ($1.72
billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
     
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 30/01        -            -       -           -         -
 29/01        43         132.14    43        132.14     6.75
 28/01        27         135.08    27        135.08     6.75
 27/01        55         250.18    55        250.18     6.75 
 25/01        47         205.16    47        205.16     6.75
 22/01        44         195.51    44        195.51     6.75
 21/01        29         129.66    29        129.66     6.75
 20/01        44         129.26    44        129.26     6.75
 19/01        49         174.20    49        174.20     6.75
 18/01        51         230.33    51        230.33     6.75
 16/01        01          10.00    01         10.00     6.75
 15/01        46         148.19    46        148.19     6.75
 14/01        47         158.38    47        158.38     6.75
 13/01        51         212.74    51        212.74     6.75
 12/01           42          179.47    42        179.47     6.75
 11/01        48         202.27    48        202.27     6.75
 08/01        41         185.39    41        185.39     6.75
 07/01        51         236.33    51        236.33     6.75
 06/01        37         131.97    37        131.97     6.75
 05/01        32         158.25    32        158.25     6.75
 04/01        22          78.49    22         78.49     6.75
 02/01        -            -       -          -         6.75
 01/01        25          86.99    25         86.99     6.75  
 31/12        42         169.58    42        169.58     6.75
 30/12        16         104.20    16        104.20     6.75
 29/12        17         100.77    17        100.77     6.75
 28/12        26         139.65    26        139.65     6.75
 23/12        47         199.62    47        199.62     6.75
 22/12        46         199.71    46        199.71     6.75
 21/12        47         213.47    47        213.47     6.75
 19/12        -             -      -          -         6.75
 18/12        37         171.43    37        171.43     6.75
 17/12        48         202.17    48        202.17     6.75
 16/12        51         223.15    51        223.15     6.75
 15/12        53         208.01    53        208.01     6.75
 14/12        30         152.16    30        152.16     6.75
 11/12        24         121.61    24        121.61     6.75
 10/12        18          98.74    18         98.74     6.75
 09/12        30         147.73    30        147.73     6.75
 08/12        26         108.58    26        108.58     6.75
 07/12        22         102.74    22        102.74     6.75
 05/12        13          36.85    13         36.85     6.75
 03/12        10          34.22    10         34.22     6.75
 02/12        17          48.57    17         48.57     6.75
 01/12        29         147.62    29        147.62     6.75
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE           BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
               RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 30/01         35     116.15        35     116.15     5.75
 29/01         23      37.18        23      37.18     5.75
 28/01         31      96.48        31      96.48     5.75
 27/01         28      45.09        28      45.09     5.75
 25/01         26      35.05        26      35.05     5.75
 22/01         38      63.63        38      63.63     5.75
 21/01         25      37.95        25      37.95     5.75
 20/01         28      55.28        28      55.28     5.75
 19/01         20      25.23        20      25.23     5.75
 18/01         22      24.80        22      24.80     5.75
 16/01         17      24.86        17      24.86     5.75
 15/01         16      26.98        16      26.98     5.75 
 14/01         26      24.79        26      24.79     5.75
 13/01         26      37.38        26      37.38     5.75
 12/01         29      40.45        29      40.45     5.75  
 11/01         26      37.92        26      37.92     5.75
 08/01         37      37.56        37      37.56     5.75
 07/01         36      55.21        36      55.21     5.75
 06/01         28     120.33        28     120.33     5.75
 05/01         34      69.55        34      69.55     5.75
 04/01         44      71.22        44      71.22     5.75
 02/01         53     317.71        53     317.71     5.75
 01/01         42     162.72        42     162.72     5.75
 31/12         40     173.47        40     173.47     5.75
 30/12         39      98.01        39      98.01     5.75
 29/12         35     107.33        35     107.33     5.75
 28/12         34      89.07        34      89.07     5.75
 23/12         45     134.03        45     134.03     5.75
 22/12         34      86.75        34      86.75     5.75
 21/12         30      64.27        30      64.27     5.75
 19/12         28      57.24        28      57.24     5.75
 18/12         21      20.32        21      20.32     5.75
 17/12         29      33.21        29      33.21     5.75
 16/12         26      22.31        26      22.31     5.75
 15/12         31     167.54        31     167.54     5.75
 14/12         26      53.68        26      53.68     5.75
 11/12         41      84.91        41      84.91     5.75
 10/12         30      34.53        30      34.53     5.75
 09/12         31      51.27        31      51.27     5.75
 08/12         25      40.73        25      40.73     5.75
 07/12         22      25.11        22      25.11     5.75
 05/12         19      32.49        19      32.49     5.75
 04/12         24      39.34        24      39.34     5.75
 03/12         31      43.47        31      43.47     5.75
 02/12         35      63.43        35      63.43     5.75
 01/12         26      33.19        26      33.19     5.75
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m
local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing
facility auctions are held between 5:30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
    
 Source Text: (bit.ly/1SvShFq)

($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

