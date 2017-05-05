May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees
($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on
Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the
banking system.
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE
No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25
03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25
29/04 1 60.00 1 60.00 6.25
28/04 4 11.70 4 11.70 6.25
27/04 3 14.55 3 14.55 6.25
26/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25
25/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25
24/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
21/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
20/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25
15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25
13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25
12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25
11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25
10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25
07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25
06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25
05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25
03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25
REVERSE
REPO
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED
RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE
NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%)
rupees) rupees)
04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00
03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00
02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00
01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00
29/04 14 24.66 14 24.66 6.00
28/04 83 509.90 83 509.90 6.00
27/04 52 196.21 52 196.21 6.00
26/04 53 192.71 53 192.71 6.00
25/04 46 154.88 46 154.88 6.00
24/04 28 79.39 28 79.39 6.00
21/04 47 255.90 47 255.90 6.00
20/04 56 211.56 56 211.56 6.00
19/04 32 147.50 32 147.50 6.00
18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00
17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00
15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00
13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00
12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00
11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00
10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00
07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00
06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00
05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75
04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75
03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75
Source text: bit.ly/2pbMav4
($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees)
