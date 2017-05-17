FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 90.66 bln rupees
#Asia
May 17, 2017 / 3:25 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 90.66 bln rupees

5 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees
($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  16/05       8       25.23       8       25.23      6.25
  15/05       19     125.36       19     125.36      6.25
  12/05       6       24.85       6       24.85      6.25
  11/05       2       14.30       2       14.30      6.25
  09/05       13      56.84       13      56.84      6.25
  08/05       26      158.76      26      158.76     6.25
  06/05       0         0         0         0        6.25
  05/05       1        9.30       1        9.30      6.25
  04/05       2       14.05       2       14.05      6.25
  03/05       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  02/05       2       14.05       2       14.05      6.25
  29/04       1       60.00       1       60.00      6.25
  28/04       4       11.70       4       11.70      6.25
  27/04       3       14.55       3       14.55      6.25
  26/04       3       10.25       3       10.25      6.25
  25/04       3       10.25       3       10.25      6.25
  24/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  21/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  20/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  19/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  18/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  17/04       1        9.05       1        9.05      6.25
  15/04       0         0         0         0        6.25
  13/04       2       09.70       2       09.70      6.25
  12/04       1       09.05       1       09.05      6.25
  11/04       1       09.05       1       09.05      6.25
  10/04       2       12.55       2       12.55      6.25
  07/04       2       12.05       2       12.05      6.25
  06/04       2       10.45       2       10.45      6.25
  05/04       2       12.55       2       12.55      6.25
  03/04       3       17.21       3       17.21      6.25
                                                   
                               REVERSE             
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                          BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln  NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  16/05       39      90.66       39      90.66      6.00
  15/05       35      81.29       35      81.29      6.00
  12/05       72      238.31      72      238.31     6.00
  11/05       66      370.24      66      370.24     6.00
  10/05       28      85.92       28      85.92      6.00
  09/05       34      97.71       34      97.71      6.00
  08/05       31      72.31       31      72.31      6.00
  06/05       23      30.97       23      30.97      6.00
  05/05       44      207.16      44      207.16     6.00
  04/05       56      199.08      56      199.08     6.00
  03/05       53      206.81      53      206.81     6.00
  02/05       51      150.50      51      150.50     6.00
  01/05       22      67.58       22      67.58      6.00
  29/04       14      24.66       14      24.66      6.00
  28/04       83      509.90      83      509.90     6.00
  27/04       52      196.21      52      196.21     6.00
  26/04       53      192.71      53      192.71     6.00
  25/04       46      154.88      46      154.88     6.00
  24/04       28      79.39       28      79.39      6.00
  21/04       47      255.90      47      255.90     6.00
  20/04       56      211.56      56      211.56     6.00
  19/04       32      147.50      32      147.50     6.00
  18/04       47      115.74      47      115.74     6.00
  17/04       39      86.94       39      86.94      6.00
  15/04       30      161.72      30      161.72     6.00
  13/04       82      258.62      82      258.62     6.00
  12/04       57      155.36      57      155.36     6.00
  11/04       56      278.91      56      278.91     6.00
  10/04       52      276.92      52      276.92     6.00
  07/04       67      749.26      67      749.26     6.00
  06/04       74      527.28      74      527.28     6.00
  05/04       74      677.89      74      677.89     5.75
  04/04       38      292.33      38      292.33     5.75
  03/04       68      850.88      68      850.88     5.75
  Source text: bit.ly/2pItPuN

 ($1 = 64.0300 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

