FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 88.46 bln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 14, 2017 / 3:55 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 88.46 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    March 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted 20 bids for 88.46 billion rupees ($1.34
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on
Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking
system.
    
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED            ACCEPTED            RATE
           No.       AMT (bln  No.       AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  10/03       1        5.50       1        5.50      6.25
  09/03       1        5.50       1        5.50      6.25
  08/03       1        5.50       1        5.50      6.25
  07/03       1        4.50       1        4.50      6.25
  06/03       2        6.15       2        6.15      6.25
  04/03       3       34.80       3       34.80      6.25
  03/03       3        9.05       3        9.05      6.25
  02/03       2        5.84       2        5.84      6.25
  01/03       1        5.50       1        5.50      6.25
  28/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  27/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  23/02       3         15        3         15       6.25
  22/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  20/02       3       14.40       3       14.40      6.25
  18/02       8       45.83       8       45.83      6.25
  17/02       6       22.35       6       22.35      6.25
  16/02       4       17.80       4       17.80      6.25
  15/02       6       18.75       6       18.75      6.25
  14/02       3       15.90       3       15.90      6.25
  13/02       3       16.00       3       16.00      6.25
  10/02       4       16.50       4       16.50      6.25
  09/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  08/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  07/02       12      51.15       12      51.15      6.25
  06/02       2         14        2         14       6.25
  04/02       3         61        3         61       6.25
  03/02       5       16.90       5       16.90      6.25
  02/02       2       14.00       2       14.00      6.25
  01/02       2       14.00       2       14.00      6.25
                                                   
                               REVERSE             
                               REPO                
 DATE      BIDS                          BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                      ACCEPTED  RATE
           NO        AMT (bln  NO        AMT (bln  (%)
                     rupees)             rupees)   
                                                   
  13/03       20      88.46       20      88.46      5.75
  10/03       65      398.92      65      398.92     5.75
  09/03       43      276.46      43      276.46     5.75
  08/03       26      58.68       26      58.68      5.75
  07/03       26      45.03       26      45.03      5.75
  06/03       21      38.03       21      38.03      5.75
  04/03       16      23.04       16      23.04      5.75
  03/03       67      291.77      67      291.77     5.75
  02/03       42      124.28      42      124.28     5.75
  01/03       37      72.58       37      72.58      5.75
  28/02       43      223.15      43      223.15     5.75
  27/02       51      215.56      51      215.56     5.75
  24/02       37      102.74      37      102.74     5.75
  23/02       33      142.20      33      142.20     5.75
  22/02       39      68.97       39      68.97      5.75
  21/02       30      73.03       30      73.03      5.75
  20/02       20      83.72       20      83.72      5.75
  18/02       24      32.01       24      32.01      5.75
  17/02       62      243.84      62      243.84     5.75
  16/02       32      70.03       32      70.03      5.75
  15/02       28      26.52       28      26.52      5.75
  14/02       28      38.90       28      38.90      5.75
  13/02       28      91.31       28      91.31      5.75
  10/02       25      36.32       25      36.32      5.75
  09/02       20      28.03       20      28.03      5.75
  08/02       22      33.21       22      33.21      5.75
  07/02       19      22.13       19      22.13      5.75
  06/02       19      29.17       19      29.17      5.75
  04/02       13      23.67       13      23.67      5.75
  03/02       62      174.04      62      174.04     5.75
  02/02       39      83.93       39      83.93      5.75
  01/02       42      134.22      42      134.22     5.75
    Source texts - bit.ly/2mDYSmP
                   bit.ly/2mE80rD
 
   ($1 = 66.2150 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.