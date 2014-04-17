FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 88.27 bln rupees
#Asia
April 17, 2014

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 88.27 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 25 bids for 88.27 billion rupees ($1.46
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on April 16,
through which it absorbs cash from the banking system
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE           BIDS               BIDS              FIXED RATE 
                RECEIVED           ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
             NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/04        31         122.07    31        122.07     8.00
 15/04        47         198.35    47        198.35     8.00
 11/04        42         177.93    42        177.93     8.00
 10/04        41         174.53    41        174.53     8.00
 09/04        42         172.98    42        172.98     8.00
 07/04        47         180.42    47        180.42     8.00
 04/04@       02           1.35    02          1.35     8.00   
 04/04        22          51.02    22         51.02     8.00
 03/04        52         170.04    52        170.04     8.00
 01/04        58         212.92    58        212.92     8.00
 28/03        56         361.04    56        361.04     8.00
 27/03        47         347.51    47        347.51     8.00
 26/03        52         367.36    52        367.36     8.00
 25/03        60         387.33    60        387.33     8.00
 24/03        59         393.84    59        393.82     8.00
 21/03@       23         195.53    23        195.53     8.00
 21/03        37         178.31    37        178.31     8.00
 20/03        61         398.98    61        398.98     8.00
 19/03        62         409.03    62        409.03     8.00
 18/03        62         408.13    62        408.13     8.00
 14/03        55         364.73    55        364.71     8.00 
 13/03        50         342.11    50        342.11     8.00 
 12/03        44         294.15    44        294.15     8.00
 11/03        48         308.25    48        308.25     8.00
 10/03        48         320.03    48        320.03     8.00
 07/03@       28         215.63    28        215.63     8.00
 07/03        14          52.07    14         52.07     8.00
 06/03        33         224.60    33        224.60     8.00
 05/03         7          22.70     7         22.70     8.00
 04/03         9          28.17     9         28.17     8.00
 03/03        14         116.81    14        116.81     8.00
 28/02        33         221.59    33        221.59     8.00
 26/02        41         290.57    41        290.57     8.00
 25/02        32         233.95    32        233.91     8.00
 24/02        36         238.17    36        238.12     8.00 
 21/02@       23         201.93    23        201.93     8.00
 21/02        19          80.35    19         80.35     8.00   
 20/02        36         278.83    36        278.83     8.00
 18/02        50         337.04    50        337.04     8.00
 17/02        61         383.07    61        383.07     8.00
 14/02        63         407.02    63        407.02     8.00
 13/02        62         391.67    62        391.67     8.00
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 16/04         25      88.27        25     88.27      7.00 
 15/04         16      54.56        16     54.56      7.00 
 11/04         07      19.35        07     19.35      7.00 
 10/04         23      72.00        23     72.00      7.00
 09/04         17      47.82        17     47.82      7.00
 07/04         01       0.20        01      0.20      7.00
 04/04         23     135.36        23    135.36      7.00
 03/04         33     210.11        33    210.11      7.00
 02/04         15      61.12        15     61.12      7.00
 28/03         06     118.80        06    118.80      7.00
 27/03         33     153.49        33    153.49      7.00
 26/03         36     216.96        36    216.96      7.00
 25/03         18     111.28        18    111.28      7.00
 24/03         15      34.55        15     34.55      7.00
 21/03         14      29.63        14     29.63      7.00  
 20/03         17      27.64        17     27.64      7.00
 19/03         16      24.02        16     24.02      7.00
 18/03         12      31.88        12     31.88      7.00
 14/03          2       8.14         2      8.14      7.00
 13/03         22     105.88        22    105.88      7.00
 12/03         10      15.98        10     15.98      7.00
 11/03         09      12.43        09     12.43      7.00
 10/03         16      65.39        16     65.39      7.00
 07/03         08      28.40        08     28.40      7.00
 06/03         26      78.23        26     78.23      7.00
 05/03         17      25.54        17     25.54      7.00
 04/03         24     105.52        24    105.52      7.00
 03/03         29      97.84        29     97.84      7.00
 28/02         12      62.73        12     62.73      7.00
 26/02          8      30.75         8     30.75      7.00
 25/02         13      48.40        13     48.40      7.00
 24/02         16      38.54        16     38.54      7.00
 21/02         16      30.05        16     30.05      7.00
 20/02         33     117.13        33    117.13      7.00
 18/02          3       2.19         3      2.19      7.00
 17/02         12      28.42        12     28.42      7.00
 14/02          4       1.59         4      1.59      7.00
 13/02          3       4.55         3      4.55      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)

