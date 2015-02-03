FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 206.62 bln rupees
#Asia
February 3, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 206.62 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday
it accepted all 43 bids for 206.62 billion rupees ($3.35
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through
which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/02        39         147.12    39         147.12    7.75    
 30/01        29         118.51    29         118.51    7.75
 29/01        39         159.00    39         159.00    7.75
 28/01        56         224.91    56         224.91    7.75
 27/01        54         214.54    54         214.54    7.75
 23/01        47         194.60    47         194.60    7.75
 22/01        46         168.88    46         168.88    7.75 
 21/01        55         209.26    55         209.26    7.75
 20/01        53         208.58    53         208.58    7.75
 19/01        53         208.88    53         208.88    7.75
 16/01        52         208.23    52         208.23    7.75
 15/01        53         201.64    53         201.64    7.75
 14/01        55         207.36    55         207.36    8.00
 13/01        55         206.38    55         206.38    8.00   
 12/01        44         143.08    44         143.08    8.00   
 09/01        45         169.86    45         169.86    8.00  
 08/01        44         128.55    44         128.55    8.00  
 07/01        35         100.01    35         100.01    8.00
 06/01        43         163.36    43         163.36    8.00
 05/01        15          39.43    15          39.43    8.00
 02/01        20          89.71    20          89.71    8.00
 01/01        55         216.62    55         216.62    8.00
 31/12        51         180.37    51         180.37    8.00
 30/12        56         215.29    56         215.29    8.00
 29/12        53         218.74    53         218.74    8.00
 26/12        50         201.28    50         201.28    8.00
 24/12        47         182.51    47         182.51    8.00
 23/12        51         200.56    51         200.56    8.00
 22/12        55         219.72    55         219.72    8.00
 19/12        57         212.97    57         212.97    8.00
 18/12        57         224.18    57         224.18    8.00
 17/12        57         229.77    57         229.77    8.00
 16/12        53         206.82    53         206.82    8.00
 15/12        49         186.47    49         186.47    8.00
 12/12        33         142.05    33         142.05    8.00
 11/12        35         126.81    35         126.81    8.00
 10/12        36         117.50    36         117.50    8.00
 09/12        30         128.28    30         128.28    8.00
 08/12        27         111.57    27         111.57    8.00 
 05/12        09          22.01    09          22.01    8.00
 04/12        16          48.74    16          48.74    8.00 
 03/12        13          38.46    13          38.46    8.00
 02/12        18          41.93    18          41.93    8.00
 01/12        34         135.68    34         135.68    8.00
 28/11        30         127.81    30         127.81    8.00
 27/11        36         166.85    36         166.85    8.00
 26/11        39         190.68    39         190.68    8.00
 25/11        43         177.05    43         177.05    8.00    
 24/11        20         106.06    20         106.06    8.00  
 21/11        09          57.09    09          57.09    8.00
 20/11        16          88.81    16          88.81    8.00
 19/11        25         109.14    25         109.14    8.00
 18/11        37         156.70    37         156.70    8.00
 17/11        42         182.87    42         182.87    8.00
 14/11        34         143.07    34         143.07    8.00
 13/11        36         156.88    36         156.88    8.00    
 12/11        43         178.49    43         178.49    8.00
 11/11        12          47.72    12          47.72    8.00
 10/11        15          68.99    15          68.99    8.00
 07/11         4          10.87     4          10.87    8.00
 05/11         3           9.21     3           9.21    8.00
 03/11         5          17.22     5          17.22    8.00
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/02         43     206.62        43     206.62     6.75
 30/01         19      34.64        19      34.64     6.75
 29/01         35     183.92        35     183.92     6.75
 28/01         25      69.93        25      69.93     6.75
 27/01         22      42.45        22      42.45     6.75
 23/01         17      26.17        17      26.17     6.75
 22/01         14      21.91        14      21.91     6.75
 21/01         15      48.94        15      48.94     6.75
 20/01         12      13.85        12      13.85     6.75
 19/01         15      13.46        15      13.46     6.75
 16/01         17      32.19        17      32.19     6.75
 15/01         11      17.83        11      17.83     6.75
 14/01         13      21.09        13      21.09     7.00
 13/01         12      29.33        12      29.33     7.00
 12/01          9      13.98         9      13.98     7.00
 09/01         12      50.65        12      50.65     7.00
 08/01         17      19.52        17      19.52     7.00
 07/01         18      21.23        18      21.23     7.00
 06/01         25     100.51        25     100.51     7.00
 05/01         10      19.96        10      19.96     7.00
 02/01         28      73.52        28      73.52     7.00
 01/01         28     144.76        28     144.76     7.00
 31/12         22     144.07        22     144.07     7.00
 30/12         21      91.46        21      91.46     7.00
 29/12         18      33.76        18      33.76     7.00
 26/12         25      55.54        25      55.54     7.00
 24/12         22      55.99        22      55.99     7.00
 23/12         16      27.01        16      27.01     7.00
 22/12         14      21.18        14      21.18     7.00
 19/11          9      25.22         9      25.22     7.00
 18/11         17      51.77        17      51.77     7.00
 17/12         14      17.58        14      17.58     7.00
 16/12          9       8.94         9       8.94     7.00
 15/12         15      45.14        15      45.14     7.00
 12/12         17      27.16        17      27.16     7.00
 11/12         15      21.21        15      21.21     7.00
 10/12         15      71.80        15      71.80     7.00
 09/12         10      15.39        10      15.39     7.00
 08/12         13      24.07        13      24.07     7.00
 05/12         11      21.66        11      21.66     7.00
 04/12         20      44.60        20      44.60     7.00
 03/12         21      26.39        21      26.39     7.00
 02/12         23      57.26        23      57.26     7.00
 01/12         21      32.15        21      32.15     7.00
 28/11         18      84.14        18      84.14     7.00
 27/11         12      33.11        12      33.11     7.00
 26/11         12      33.23        12      33.23     7.00
 25/11         16      31.38        16      31.38     7.00 
 24/11         10      23.12        10      23.12     7.00  
 21/11          4       5.08         4       5.08     7.00 
 20/11         20      35.36        20      35.36     7.00
 19/11         13      19.15        13      19.15     7.00
 18/11         14      35.73        14      35.73     7.00
 17/11         15      23.52        15      23.52     7.00
 14/11         23      31.47        23      31.47     7.00
 13/11         31      68.18        31      68.18     7.00
 12/11         21      42.89        21      42.89     7.00      
             
 11/11         14      16.37        14      16.37     7.00      
      
 10/11         22      62.08        22      62.08     7.00      
           
 07/11         13      11.68        13      11.68     7.00
 05/11         16      63.34        16      63.34     7.00      
           
 03/11         40     244.22        40     244.22     7.00
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.


($1 = 61.6032 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

