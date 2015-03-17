FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 93.91 bln rupees
#Asia
March 17, 2015

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 93.91 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 23 bids for 93.91 billion rupees ($1.49
billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through
which it absorbs liquidity from banking system.
    
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/03        57         218.69    57         218.69    7.50 
 13/03        38         154.17    38         154.17    7.50
 12/03        45         173.28    45         173.28    7.50
 11/03        50         193.33    50         193.33    7.50
 10/03        43         167.09    43         167.09    7.50
 09/03        20          69.77    20          69.77    7.50
 05/03        17          38.84    17          38.84    7.50  
 04/03         7          22.47     7          22.47    7.50
 03/03        10          35.07    10          35.07    7.75
 02/03        24          76.88    24          76.88    7.75
 27/02        20          82.74    20          82.74    7.75
 26/02        46         152.00    46         152.00    7.75
 25/02        51         187.01    51         187.01    7.75
 24/02        56         183.02    56         183.01    7.75
 23/02        56         201.32    56         201.32    7.75
 20/02        51         192.94    51         192.94    7.75
 18/02        58         206.46    58         206.46    7.75
 16/02        51         188.01    51         188.01    7.75
 13/02        28          90.16    28          90.16    7.75
 12/02        52         187.59    52         187.59    7.75
 11/02        31          86.65    31          86.65    7.75
 10/02        36         106.47    36         106.47    7.75
 09/02        55         212.95    55         212.95    7.75
 06/02        41         133.61    41         133.61    7.75
 05/02        10          24.64    10          24.64    7.75
 04/02        12          37.05    12          37.05    7.75
 03/02        12          39.38    12          39.38    7.75
 02/02        39         147.12    39         147.12    7.75    
 30/01        29         118.51    29         118.51    7.75
 29/01        39         159.00    39         159.00    7.75
 28/01        56         224.91    56         224.91    7.75
 27/01        54         214.54    54         214.54    7.75
 23/01        47         194.60    47         194.60    7.75
 22/01        46         168.88    46         168.88    7.75 
 21/01        55         209.26    55         209.26    7.75
 20/01        53         208.58    53         208.58    7.75
 19/01        53         208.88    53         208.88    7.75
 16/01        52         208.23    52         208.23    7.75
 15/01        53         201.64    53         201.64    7.75
 14/01        55         207.36    55         207.36    8.00
 13/01        55         206.38    55         206.38    8.00   
 12/01        44         143.08    44         143.08    8.00   
 09/01        45         169.86    45         169.86    8.00  
 08/01        44         128.55    44         128.55    8.00  
 07/01        35         100.01    35         100.01    8.00
 06/01        43         163.36    43         163.36    8.00
 05/01        15          39.43    15          39.43    8.00
 02/01        20          89.71    20          89.71    8.00
 01/01        55         216.62    55         216.62    8.00
  
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/03         23      93.91        23      93.91     6.50
 14/03          3       5.30         3       5.30     6.50
 13/03         12      76.79        12      76.79     6.50
 12/03         18      34.05        18      34.05     6.50
 11/03         16      29.67        16      29.67     6.50
 10/03         22     150.35        22     150.35     6.50
 09/03         19      24.08        19      24.08     6.50
 07/03         02      12.12        02      12.12     6.50
 05/03         21      54.31        21      54.31     6.50
 04/03         25      34.85        25      34.85     6.50
 03/03         23      63.68        23      63.68     6.75
 02/03         35     133.45        35     133.45     6.75
 28/02         31     248.41        31     248.41     6.75
 27/02         17      91.00        17      91.00     6.75
 26/02         35     172.33        35     172.33     6.75   
 25/02         11      37.09        11      37.09     6.75
 24/02         24      39.73        24      39.73     6.75   
 23/02         15      37.75        15      37.75     6.75 
 21/02          1       5.00         1       5.00     6.75
 20/02         36     192.87        36     192.87     6.75  
 18/02         29      78.40        29      78.40     6.75
 16/02         15      21.60        15      21.60     6.75
 13/02         22      54.71        22      54.71     6.75
 12/02         18      45.08        18      45.08     6.75 
 11/02         12      13.49        12      13.49     6.75
 10/02         18      21.52        18      21.52     6.75
 09/02         18      53.49        18      53.49     6.75
 06/02         20      24.66        20      24.66     6.75
 05/02         16      25.04        16      25.04     6.75
 04/02         25      38.72        25      38.72     6.75
 03/02         19     188.58        19     188.58     6.75
 02/02         43     206.62        43     206.62     6.75
 30/01         19      34.64        19      34.64     6.75
 29/01         35     183.92        35     183.92     6.75
 28/01         25      69.93        25      69.93     6.75
 27/01         22      42.45        22      42.45     6.75
 23/01         17      26.17        17      26.17     6.75
 22/01         14      21.91        14      21.91     6.75
 21/01         15      48.94        15      48.94     6.75
 20/01         12      13.85        12      13.85     6.75
 19/01         15      13.46        15      13.46     6.75
 16/01         17      32.19        17      32.19     6.75
 15/01         11      17.83        11      17.83     6.75
 14/01         13      21.09        13      21.09     7.00
 13/01         12      29.33        12      29.33     7.00
 12/01          9      13.98         9      13.98     7.00
 09/01         12      50.65        12      50.65     7.00
 08/01         17      19.52        17      19.52     7.00
 07/01         18      21.23        18      21.23     7.00
 06/01         25     100.51        25     100.51     7.00
 05/01         10      19.96        10      19.96     7.00
 02/01         28      73.52        28      73.52     7.00
 01/01         28     144.76        28     144.76     7.00
  
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

($1 = 62.8279 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

