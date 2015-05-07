FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 32.90 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 32.90 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 28 bids for 32.90 billion rupees ($516.05 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 30/04 51 190.28 51 190.28 7.50 29/04 49 188.38 49 188.38 7.50 28/04 50 195.71 50 195.71 7.50 27/04 45 193.69 45 193.69 7.50 24/04 51 210.89 51 210.89 7.50 23/04 38 141.47 38 141.47 7.50 22/04 15 51.36 15 51.36 7.50 21/04 45 192.24 45 192.24 7.50 20/04 49 201.64 49 201.64 7.50 17/04 47 189.62 47 189.62 7.50 16/04 41 157.48 41 157.48 7.50 15/04 38 119.67 38 119.67 7.50 13/04 27 81.49 27 81.49 7.50 10/04 18 55.88 18 55.88 7.50 09/04 19 62.37 19 61.31 7.50 08/04 7 19.29 7 19.29 7.50 07/04 6 17.17 6 17.17 7.50 06/04 8 12.67 8 12.67 7.50 31/03 49 213.71 49 213.71 7.50 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

bln rupees bln rupees -------------------------------------------------------------- 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 30/04 16 64.49 16 64.49 6.50 29/04 24 136.78 24 136.78 6.50 28/04 23 115.99 23 115.99 6.50 27/04 27 135.12 27 135.12 6.50 25/04 19 64.22 19 64.22 6.50 24/04 12 80.47 12 80.47 6.50 23/04 12 116.12 12 116.12 6.50 22/04 17 58.56 17 58.56 6.50 21/04 22 46.39 22 46.39 6.50 20/04 13 31.38 13 31.38 6.50 18/04 4 9.41 4 9.41 6.50 17/04 35 143.45 35 143.45 6.50 16/04 25 59.15 25 59.15 6.50 15/04 17 28.07 17 28.07 6.50 13/04 19 25.28 19 25.28 6.50 11/04 24 45.22 24 45.22 6.50 10/04 13 40.03 13 40.03 6.50 09/04 19 30.47 19 30.47 6.50 08/04 22 37.02 22 37.02 6.50 07/04 35 228.98 35 228.98 6.50 06/04 52 421.90 52 421.90 6.50 04/04 28 108.78 28 108.78 6.50 02/04 42 1014.93 42 1014.93 6.50 30/03 35 298.09 35 298.09 6.50 28/03 38 130.33 38 130.33 6.50 27/03 32 219.84 32 219.84 6.50 26/03 30 63.83 30 63.83 6.50 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. * Source text: bit.ly/1F6WnQ7 $1 = 63.7533 Indian rupees Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.