FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 191.33 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 1, 2015 / 3:39 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 191.33 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 33 bids for 191.33 billion rupees
($3.01 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday,
through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 30/06        17          80.61    17          80.61    7.25
 29/06        11          58.53    11          58.53    7.25
 26/06        20          80.66    20          80.66    7.25
 25/06        32         114.05    32         114.05    7.25
 24/06        13          56.58    13          56.58    7.25
 23/06        12          51.00    12          51.00    7.25
 22/06         9          42.62     9          42.62    7.25
 19/06        10          43.20    10          43.20    7.25
 18/06        10          42.40    10          42.40    7.25
 17/06        21         104.41    21         104.41    7.25
 16/06        10          58.05    10          58.05    7.25
 15/06        08          42.25    08          42.25    7.25
 12/06        26         109.61    26         109.61    7.25
 11/06        35         133.86    35         133.86    7.25
 10/06        42         140.51    42         140.51    7.25
 09/06        39         135.11    39         135.11    7.25
 08/06        19          66.38    19          66.38    7.25 
 05/06         5          20.52     5          20.52    7.25
 04/06         6          20.67     6          20.67    7.25
 03/06         9          31.75     9          31.75    7.25
 02/06        13          44.08    13          44.08    7.50
 01/06        31         100.15    31         100.15    7.50
 29/05        43         196.51    43         196.51    7.50
 28/05        46         186.57    46         186.57    7.50
 27/05        47         195.97    47         195.97    7.50
 26/05        44         185.27    44         185.27    7.50
 25/05        45         195.41    45         195.41    7.50
 22/05        45         192.37    45         192.37    7.50
 21/05        40         165.43    40         165.43    7.50
 20/05        47         187.09    47         187.09    7.50
 19/05        50         203.66    50         203.66    7.50
 18/05        47         183.37    47         183.37    7.50
 15/05        51         204.50    51         204.50    7.50
 14/05        40         167.12    40         167.12    7.50
 13/05        45         186.31    45         186.31    7.50
 12/05        49         201.16    49         201.16    7.50
 11/05        42         165.09    42         165.09    7.50
 08/05        41         188.30    41         188.30    7.50
 07/05        20         106.05    20         106.05    7.50
 06/05        12          38.97    12          38.97    7.50
 05/05        39         154.34    39         154.31    7.50
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 30/06         33     191.33        33     191.33     6.25
 29/06         33     147.11        33     147.11     6.25
 27/06         29      74.78        29      74.78     6.25
 26/06         41     156.54        41     156.54     6.25
 25/06         27      52.20        27      52.20     6.25  
 24/06         21      28.06        21      28.06     6.25  
 23/06         27      37.71        27      37.71     6.25
 22/06         21      27.17        21      27.17     6.25
 20/06         25      98.44        25      98.44     6.25
 19/06         03       6.36        03       6.36     6.25
 18/06         20      23.24        20      23.24     6.25
 17/06         21      42.78        21      42.78     6.25
 16/06         20      55.08        20      55.08     6.25
 15/06         25      39.56        25      39.56     6.25
 13/06         31     250.92        31     250.92     6.25
 12/06         28      52.56        28      52.56     6.25
 11/06         17      37.26        17      37.26     6.25
 10/06         26      59.63        26      59.63     6.25
 09/06         20      21.48        20      21.48     6.25
 08/06         15      27.63        15      27.63     6.25
 06/06          2       0.19         2       0.19     6.25   
 05/06         10      27.06        10      27.06     6.25 
 04/06         17      16.00        17      16.00     6.25
 03/06         27      37.29        27      37.29     6.25
 02/06         39     127.89        39     127.89     6.25
 01/06         27      65.97        27      65.97     6.50
 30/05         25     178.49        25     178.49     6.50
 29/05         20      74.77        20      74.77     6.50
 28/05         19      81.92        19      81.92     6.50
 27/05         18      28.75        18      28.75     6.50
 26/05         12      12.61        12      12.61     6.50
 25/05         21      39.27        21      39.27     6.50
 23/05          6       9.21         6       9.21     6.50
 22/05         11      12.34        11      12.34     6.50 
 21/05         13      10.08        13      10.08     6.50
 20/05         19      35.54        19      35.54     6.50
 19/05         23      57.35        23      57.35     6.50
 18/05         14      10.56        14      10.56     6.50
 16/05         04       6.63        04       6.63     6.50
 15/05         32      70.72        32      70.72     6.50
 14/05         27      39.17        27      39.17     6.50
 13/05         33      36.60        33      36.60     6.50
 12/05         36      66.12        36      66.12     6.50
 11/05         18      17.41        18      17.41     6.50
 09/05         05      11.20        05      11.20     6.50
 08/05         24     173.39        24     173.39     6.50
 07/05         16      23.83        16      23.83     6.50      
 06/05         28      32.90        28      32.90     6.50
 05/05         42     253.63        42     253.63     6.50
 02/05         30     185.49        30     184.49     6.50
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

Source text: (bit.ly/1g9IbLf)


($1 = 63.6452 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.