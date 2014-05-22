FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank likely buying dollars to temper rupee's gains - traders
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank likely buying dollars to temper rupee's gains - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.55, which was the rupee’s strongest intraday level, three traders said.

The rupee was at 58.57/58 per dollar by 0422 GMT, off its session high of 58.5450. The currency closed at 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday.

The rupee had gained at open on expectations of continued robust foreign buying in domestic shares and debt after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting backed bets of a slower withdrawal of the stimulus. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

