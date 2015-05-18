FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India needs to open up capital account further - RBI official
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 18, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

India needs to open up capital account further - RBI official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India needs to continue to move towards making the rupee more convertible for capital transactions by foreign investors, said Reserve Bank of India Executive Director G. Padmanabhan, amid a growing debate over the merits of a freely floating currency.

Padmanabhan, who is set to retire from the central bank this month, added India could not afford to remain isolated from global financial systems with existing caps on capital account transactions, according to a speech he delivered at an educational institute on May 16.

The Indian rupee is not fully convertible for capital account transactions, though it is freely convertible for current account transactions, such as trade-related payments.

The pace of further opening up its capital account to foreign investors should depend on factors such as fiscal consolidation, inflation, bad loans, and strength of financial markets, Padmanabhan said in a speech, published on the RBI’s website on Monday.

“While there are risks associated with full capital account convertibility, resisting liberalisation over an extended period may prove futile and counterproductive,” Padmanabhan said.

Although foreign investors face no restrictions in buying Indian shares, they cannot buy more than $81 billion of debt.

Last month, the RBI allowed companies to raise rupee debt offshore, a small step seen towards further opening up the rupee float while Governor Raghuram Rajan at a separate event called for full convertibility of the rupee in “a short number of years”.

Padmanabhan said there were risks to further opening up the capital account, such as contagion from global market disturbances, but he said effective procedures for controlling capital flows and a robust regulatory framework would help prevent large distortions in the financial system.

“There are of course risks, but we need to accept these risks and move forward boldly while controlling the risks as far as practicable.” (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.