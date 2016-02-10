FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank net sold $179 mln in spot in Dec, intervened in futures -bulletin
#Intel
February 10, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

India cenbank net sold $179 mln in spot in Dec, intervened in futures -bulletin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - India’s central bank sold a net $179 million in spot exchange markets in December compared with net buying of $15 million in November, while also intervening in the futures markets, it said in a monthly bulletin on Wednesday.

In spot markets, the Reserve Bank of India bought $2.6 billion but sold $2.8 billion in December, showing the central bank intervened both to curb the rupee’s value and to cap its gains.

The RBI did not provide a breakdown of sales or purchases for currency futures in December, only saying that its actions had totalled $1.22 billion worth of trades.

Traders however said the central bank was likely more active selling dollar/rupee futures to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee.

The trading in futures was less than the $2.37 billion in November, according to the RBI table. The RBI started detailing its activity in currency futures last month.

The rupee moved in the 66.0850-67.1250 per dollar range in December when the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in a decade.

The central bank’s outstanding forward purchases stood at $1.99 billion as of December-end compared to $1.49 billion in November, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

