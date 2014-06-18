FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank helps lift rupee off session lows - traders
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank helps lift rupee off session lows - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was spotted selling dollars around 60.53 rupee levels through state-owned banks to check the rupee’s fall, three traders said on Wednesday.

At 1052 GMT, the Indian rupee was at 60.4225/4300 per dollar, after falling from session highs of 60.55. The rupee had ended at 60.03/04 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee had been falling on Wednesday as the worsening crisis in Iraq threatened to push up global oil prices leading to concerns on inflation and government finances, while a fall in domestic stocks due to waning risk appetite added to the rupee’s losses.

India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil needs, leaving its currency especially vulnerable to price swings. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.