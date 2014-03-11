FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven Indian states raise 88.95 bln rupees vs target of 84.45 bln rupees
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Eleven Indian states raise 88.95 bln rupees vs target of 84.45 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Eleven Indian states raised a total 88.95
billion rupees ($1.46 billion) via four- or 10-year state development loans with
Gujarat and Tamil Nadu retaining the additional subscription of 2 billion rupees
and 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount.
    The government of Gujarat sold four-year loans, while the other 10 states
sold 10-year loans.
    For a detailed outcome of the auction, see the table below:   
 Sr.  State           Notified   Amount     Tenor  Cut-off
 No.                  Amount     Accepted   (Yrs)  Yield
                      (In bln    (In bln           (Pct)
                      rupees)    rupees)           
 1    Andhra Pradesh  17.50      17.50      10     9.71
 2    Gujarat*        7          9          04     9.60
 3    Haryana         12.90      12.90      10     9.71
 4    Jharkhand       5          5          10     9.69
 5    Nagaland        0.20       0.20       10     9.69
 6    Sikkim          0.35       0.35       10     9.69
 7    Tamil Nadu*     10         12.50      10     9.65
 8    Tripura         1.50       1.50       10     9.67
 9    Uttarakhand     10         10         10     9.70
 10   Uttar Pradesh   10         10         10     9.67
 11   West Bengal     10         10         10     9.70
      Total           84.45      88.95             
 ($1 = 60.8750 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
