TABLE-India cenbank: 12 states raise 89.5 bln rupees via 10-year bonds
August 25, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank: 12 states raise 89.5 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Twelve Indian states raised 89.5 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) via
10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with the target, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:

    
 Sr. No.  State              Notified Amount  Amount        Cut-off Yield  Tenure
                             (bln rupees)     Accepted      (Percent)      years
                                              (bln rupees)                 
 1.       Goa                1                1             8.28           10
 2.       Gujarat            10               10            8.29           10
 3.       Haryana            1                1             8.29           10
 4.       Jammu and Kashmir  4.5              4.5           8.28           10
 5.       Kerala             5                5             8.31           10
 6.       Maharashtra        15               15            8.29           10
 7.       Meghalaya          1                1             8.28           10
 8.       Punjab             6                6             8.28           10
 9.       Tamil Nadu         12               12            8.29           10
 10.      Uttar Pradesh      5                5             8.29           10
 11.      Uttarakhand        5                5             8.29           10
 12.      West Bengal        15               15            8.30           10
          Total              89.50            89.50                        
 
Source Text: (bit.ly/1PP3Lku)

($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
