TABLE-India cenbank: 12 states raise 112.5 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Twelve Indian states raised 112.5 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, above the targeted amount of 106.5 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Cut-off Yield Tenure years (bln rupees) Accepted (Percent) (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 10 10 8.24 10 2. Haryana 10 10 8.23 10 3. Goa 2 2 8.21 10 4. Gujarat* 10 13 8.23 10 5. Madhya Pradesh 10 10 8.25 10 6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.23 10 7. Nagaland 1.5 1.5 8.22 10 8. Punjab 9 9 8.25 10 9. Rajasthan 5 5 8.23 10 10. Tamil Nadu* 12 15 8.24 10 11. Telangana 12 12 8.24 10 12. Uttar Pradesh 10 10 8.23 10 Total 106.5 112.5 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional amount of 3 bln rupees each Source Text: (bit.ly/1EQDfGd) ($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)