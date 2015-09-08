FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank: 12 states raise 112.5 bln rupees via 10-year bonds
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank: 12 states raise 112.5 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Twelve Indian states raised 112.5 billion rupees ($1.69 billion)
via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, above the targeted amount of 106.5 billion rupees, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:

    
 Sr. No.  State              Notified Amount  Amount        Cut-off Yield  Tenure years
                             (bln rupees)     Accepted      (Percent)      
                                              (bln rupees)                 
 1.       Andhra Pradesh     10               10            8.24           10
 2.       Haryana            10               10            8.23           10
 3.       Goa                2                2             8.21           10
 4.       Gujarat*           10               13            8.23           10
 5.       Madhya Pradesh     10               10            8.25           10
 6.       Maharashtra        15               15            8.23           10
 7.       Nagaland           1.5              1.5           8.22           10
 8.       Punjab             9                9             8.25           10
 9.       Rajasthan          5                5             8.23           10
 10.      Tamil Nadu*        12               15            8.24           10
 11.      Telangana          12               12            8.24           10
 12.      Uttar Pradesh      10               10            8.23           10
          Total              106.5            112.5                        
          *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional amount of 3 bln rupees each
 
Source Text: (bit.ly/1EQDfGd)

($1 = 66.6400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.