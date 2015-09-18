FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states to raise minimum 101.6 bln rupees via 10-year loans
September 18, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states to raise minimum 101.6 bln rupees via 10-year loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - India's central bank said 11 states would
raise a minimum of 101.6 billion rupees  ($1.54 billion) via 10-year
loans on Sept. 22.
 Sr.     State             Amount to be raised            Tenure Years
 No.                       (bln rupees)                   
 1.      Bihar             20                             10
 2.      Gujarat*          10                             10
 3.      Haryana           10                             10
 4.      Himachal Pradesh  2                              10
 5.      Madhya Pradesh    10                             10
 6.      Maharashtra       15                             10
 7.      Mizoram           0.60                           10
 8.      Punjab            4                              10
 9.      Uttar Pradesh     10                             10
 10.     Uttarakhand       5                              10
 11.     West Bengal       15                             10
         Total             101.60                         
 *Gujarat will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln
 rupees.
 ($1 = 65.8100 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

