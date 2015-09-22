FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states raise 101.6 bln rupees via 10-yr loans
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states raise 101.6 bln rupees via 10-yr loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Eleven Indian states raised 101.60 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday,
in line with the targeted amount, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the
auction:
 Sr. No.  State             Notified Amount            Amount Accepted            Cut-off Yield (Percent)  Tenure years
                            ( Crore)                  ( Crore)                                           
 1.       Bihar             20.00                      20                         8.17                     10
 2.       Gujarat           10.00                      10                         8.15                     10
 3.       Haryana           10.00                      10                         8.16                     10
 4.       Himachal Pradesh  2.00                       2                          8.16                     10
 5.       Madhya Pradesh    10.00                      10                         8.16                     10
 6.       Maharashtra       15.00                      15                         8.16                     10
 7.       Mizoram           0.60                       0.60                       8.16                     10
 8.       Punjab            4.00                       4                          8.16                     10
 9.       Uttar Pradesh     10.00                      10                         8.17                     10
 10.      Uttarakhand       5.00                       5                          8.16                     10
 11.      West Bengal       15.00                      15                         8.17                     10
          Total             101.60                     101.60                                              
 Source text: (bit.ly/1L2rmQk)

($1 = 65.8000 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.