TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states to raise minimum of 96.5 bln rupees via 10-year loans
#Financials
September 4, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says 11 states to raise minimum of 96.5 bln rupees via 10-year loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - India's central bank said 11 states would
raise a minimum of 96.5 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) via
10-year loans on Sept. 8.
    
 Sr. No.  State              Amount to be raised    Tenure Years
                             ( bln)                
 1        Andhra Pradesh     10                     10
 2        Haryana            10                     10
 3        Goa                2                      10
 4        Gujarat*           10                     10
 5        Madhya Pradesh     10                     10
 6        Maharastra         15                     10
 7        Nagaland           1.5                    10
 8        Punjab             9                      10
 9        Rajasthan          5                      10
 10       Tamil Nadu*        12                     10
 11       Telangana          12                     10
          Total              96.5                   
 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain an
 additional amount of 3 bln rupees each 
 Source Text: (bit.ly/1NRiQE7)


($1 = 66.4915 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

