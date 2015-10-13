FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank: 14 states raise 163.12 bln rupees via 10-year bonds
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank: 14 states raise 163.12 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fourteen Indian states raised 163.12 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) via
10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 156.37 billion rupees, the Reserve
Bank of India said in a release.
Following are the details of the auction:

 Sr. No.  State             Notified     Amount        Cut-off Yiel  Tenure
                            Amount (bln  Accepted      d (Percent)   years
                            rupees)      (bln rupees)                
 1.       Andhra Pradesh    15           15            7.98          10
 2.       Bihar             15           15            7.99          10
 3.       Gujarat*          10           13            7.96          10
 4.       Himachal Pradesh  5            5             7.95          10
 5.       Karnataka         20           20            7.98          10
 6.       Maharashtra       15           15            7.96          10
 7.       Meghalaya         0.6          0.6           7.96          10
 8.       Punjab            15           15            8.01          10
 9.       Rajasthan         7.5          7.5           7.95          10
 10.      Tamil Nadu*       15           18.75         7.97          10
 11.      Telangana         12.02        12.02         7.98          10
 12.      Uttar Pradesh     15           15            7.98          10
 13.      West Bengal       10           10            7.97          10
 14.      UT of Puducherry  1.25         1.25          7.95          10
          Total             156.37       163.12                      
 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained an additional amount of 3 bln rupees
 and 3.75 bln rupees respectively
 
Source Text: bit.ly/1LrPkD4

($1 = 65.0900 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

