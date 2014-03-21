FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fourteen Indian states to raise at least $924.8 mln via bonds on March 25
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fourteen Indian states to raise at least $924.8 mln via bonds on March 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Fourteen Indian state governments will raise a minimum of 56.65 billion rupees ($924.82 million) via loans on March 25, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Following are the details of the auction: Sr. Name of the State Notified amount No. (bln Rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh* 10.00 2. Arunachal Pradesh 0.50 3. Goa 0.90 4. Gujarat 5.40 5. Haryana 4.00 6. Jammu & Kashmir 1.80 7. Kerala 6.00 8. Manipur 1.50 9. Meghalaya 0.80 10. Nagaland 0.25 11. Punjab 5.00 12. Rajasthan 8.00 13. Tamil Nadu* 12.00 14. Tripura 0.50

* Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees and 3 billion rupees, respectively over the notified amount.

$1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee

