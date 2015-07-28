FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says 15 states raise 141.25 bln rupees via 10-yr loans
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says 15 states raise 141.25 bln rupees via 10-yr loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Fifteen Indian states raised 141.25 billion rupees
($2.21 billion) through 10-year state loans, higher than the minimum target of
134.25 billion rupees notified, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on
Tuesday.
 Sr. No.  State             Notified Amount  Amount Accepted  Tenure
                            (bln rupees)     (bln rupees)     (years)
 1        Andhra Pradesh     10.00            10.00           10
 2        Chhattisgarh        7.00             7.00           10
 3        Haryana            10.00            10.00           10
 4        Jharkhand          10.00            10.00           10
 5        Kerala             15.00            15.00           10
 6        Maharashtra        15.00            15.00           10
 7        Manipur             0.75             0.75           10
 8        Meghalaya           0.50             0.50           10
 9        Rajasthan          10.00            10.00           10
 10       Tamil Nadu*        12.00            15.00           10
 11       Telangana          10.00            10.00           10
 12       Tripura             2.00             2.00           10
 13       Uttar Pradesh*     16.00            20.00           10
 14       West Bengal        15.00            15.00           10
 15       UT of Puducherry    1.00             1.00           10
                                                              
          Total             134.25           141.25           
 *Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained additional       
 amount of 3 bln rupees and 4 bln rupees, respectively.       
 
($1 = 63.9600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.