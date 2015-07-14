TABLE-India cbank: 10 states raise 80.75 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

July 14 (Reuters) - Ten Indian states raised 80.75 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 77.75 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure (bln rupees) (bln rupees) years 1. Andhra Pradesh* 10 13 8.33 10 2. Goa 1 1 8.28 10 3. Haryana 9 9 8.30 10 4. J&K 5 5 8.30 10 5. Madhya Pradesh 15 15 8.36 10 6. Maharashtra 15 15 8.32 10 7. Manipur 0.75 0.75 8.29 10 8. Punjab 6 6 8.34 10 9. Telangana 15 15 8.35 10 10. UT of Puducherry 1 1 8.30 10 Total 77.75 80.75 *Andhra Pradesh has retained additional amount of 3 billion rupees. Source Text: bit.ly/1eYMZCj ($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)