TABLE-India cbank: 10 states raise 80.75 bln rupees via 10-year bonds
July 14, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank: 10 states raise 80.75 bln rupees via 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ten Indian states raised 80.75 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) via 10-year bonds on
Tuesday, higher than a minimum target of 77.75 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
release.
Following are the details of the auction:

    
 Sr. No.  State             Notified Amount      Amount Accepted      Cut-off Yield (Percent)  Tenure
                            (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)                                  years
 1.       Andhra Pradesh*   10                   13                   8.33                     10
 2.       Goa               1                    1                    8.28                     10
 3.       Haryana           9                    9                    8.30                     10
 4.       J&K               5                    5                    8.30                     10
 5.       Madhya Pradesh    15                   15                   8.36                     10
 6.       Maharashtra       15                   15                   8.32                     10
 7.       Manipur           0.75                 0.75                 8.29                     10
 8.       Punjab            6                    6                    8.34                     10
 9.       Telangana         15                   15                   8.35                     10
 10.      UT of Puducherry  1                    1                    8.30                     10
          Total             77.75                80.75                                         
 *Andhra Pradesh has retained additional amount of 3 billion rupees.
 
Source Text: bit.ly/1eYMZCj




($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
