FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cenbank says 9 states to raise minimum 101 bln rupees via 10-yr loans
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says 9 states to raise minimum 101 bln rupees via 10-yr loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Friday that nine states would raise a minimum
of 101 billion rupees  ($1.58 billion) through 10-year state loans on Aug. 11.
 Sr. No.  State             Amount to be raised   Tenure
                            (bln rupees)          (years)
 1        Andhra Pradesh     12.00                10
 2        Himachal Pradesh    5.00                10
 3        Kerala             20.00                10
 4        Madhya Pradesh     15.00                10
 5        Maharashtra        15.00                10
 6        Punjab              9.00                10
 7        Tamil Nadu*        12.00                10
 8        Telangana           8.00                10
 9        Uttar Pradesh       5.00                10
                                                  
          Total             101.00                
 *Tamil Nadu government will have the option to retain an
 additional amount of 3 bln rupees
 
($1 = 63.8229 Indian rupees)
    
    Source Text: bit.ly/1K791ev

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.