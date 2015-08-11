FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says nine states raise 101 bln rupees via 10-yr loans
August 11, 2015 / 8:44 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says nine states raise 101 bln rupees via 10-yr loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nine Indian states raised 101 billion rupees ($1.57
billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
release.
     
 Sr. No.  State             Notified        Amount          Cut-off     Tenure
                            Amount          Accepted        Yield       (years)
                            (bln rupees)    (bln rupees)    (Percent)   
 1        Andhra Pradesh     12.00           12.00          8.26        10
 2        Himachal Pradesh    5.00            5.00          8.25        10
 3        Kerala             20.00           20.00          8.27        10
 4        Madhya Pradesh     15.00           15.00          8.27        10
 5        Maharashtra        15.00           15.00          8.26        10
 6        Punjab             09.00           09.00          8.25        10
 7        Tamil Nadu         12.00           12.00          8.27        10
 8        Telangana          08.00           08.00          8.26        10
 9        Uttar Pradesh      05.50           05.50          8.26        10
          Total             101.00          101.00                      
 
($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

