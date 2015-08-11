TABLE-India cenbank says nine states raise 101 bln rupees via 10-yr loans

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nine Indian states raised 101 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) via 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Sr. No. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure Amount Accepted Yield (years) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) (Percent) 1 Andhra Pradesh 12.00 12.00 8.26 10 2 Himachal Pradesh 5.00 5.00 8.25 10 3 Kerala 20.00 20.00 8.27 10 4 Madhya Pradesh 15.00 15.00 8.27 10 5 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 8.26 10 6 Punjab 09.00 09.00 8.25 10 7 Tamil Nadu 12.00 12.00 8.27 10 8 Telangana 08.00 08.00 8.26 10 9 Uttar Pradesh 05.50 05.50 8.26 10 Total 101.00 101.00 ($1 = 64.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)