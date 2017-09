MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India needs to look again at the governance of state-run banks, central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, commenting days after the head of Syndicate Bank Ltd was arrested over allegations that he was seeking bribes to favour debtors.

Rajan, however, said “one has to be careful” extrapolating the alleged Syndicate Bank issue to the entire banking sector. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)