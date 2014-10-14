BRIEF-India cbank sets 8.4782 pct cut-off at 91-day t-bills

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4782 pct vs 8.4782 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.93 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.5657 pct vs 8.6485 pct two weeks ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.13 rupees * RBI says makes partial allotment of 26.22 pct on 24 bids at 91-day tbill auction * RBI says makes partial allotment of 22.95 pct on 15 bids at 364-day tbill auction

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)