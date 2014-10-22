FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India cbank sets 8.4364 cut-off at 91-day t-bills
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-India cbank sets 8.4364 cut-off at 91-day t-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.94 rupees RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4364 pct vs 8.4782 pct two week ago RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.92 rupees RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5305 pct vs 8.6177 pct last week RBI says makes partial allotment of 13.37 pct on 25 bids at 91-day tbill auction RBI says makes partial allotment of 70.73 pct on 14 bids at 182-day tbill auction

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.