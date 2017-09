BRIEF-India cbank allots full notified amount at term repo auction

* India’s central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.65 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.70 pct at 7-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 321.45 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 75.36 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day term repo auction * India’s central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.47 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.56 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 615.02 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 759.05 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 95.50 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)