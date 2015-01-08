India cbank to auction 645 bln rupees via 14-day term repos from Jan 9-20

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will auction 645 billion rupees ($10.25 bln) through 14-day term repos from January 9-20. Below is the table: Date of Notified Tenor Date of Auction Amount (days) Reversal (bln rupees ) 1 January 9, 185 14 January 2015 23, 2015 (Friday) 2 January 155 14 January 13, 2015 27, 2015 (Tuesday) 3 January 155 14 January 16, 2015 30, 2015 (Friday) 4 January 150 14 February 20, 2015 3, 2015 (Tuesday) ($1 = 62.9500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)