India cbank to auction 645 bln rupees via 14-day term repos from Jan 9-20
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank to auction 645 bln rupees via 14-day term repos from Jan 9-20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will
auction 645 billion rupees ($10.25 bln) through 14-day term
repos from January 9-20.
    Below is the table:
    
        Date of     Notified     Tenor      Date of
        Auction      Amount     (days)     Reversal 
                      (bln                 
                    rupees )               
  1    January 9,     185         14       January
       2015                                23, 2015 
       (Friday)                            
  2    January        155         14       January
       13, 2015                            27, 2015 
       (Tuesday)                           
  3    January        155         14       January
       16, 2015                            30, 2015 
       (Friday)                            
  4    January        150         14       February
       20, 2015                            3, 2015 
       (Tuesday)                           
 
($1 = 62.9500 Indian rupees)
    

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
