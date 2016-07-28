India allows individuals to buy govt's treasury bills

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - India will allow individuals to bid in the government's treasury bill auctions to encourage wider participation, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, who is stepping down after his term ends on Sept. 4, has been keen to bring retail investors into government bonds to improve the breadth of the market.

Individual investors will be able to buy a maximum 5 percent of the amount of the issue, or any other percentage within that range determined by the Reserve Bank of India, a central bank statement said.

The facility will be operational from Aug 3.

Currently commercial banks are the biggest buyers of these short-term papers. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Mark Heinrich)