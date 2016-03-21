FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.06 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 263.85 bln rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 94.51 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1MwwRCt) (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.