BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

July 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 100.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 106.17 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 82.98 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1OMOsbx (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)