BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.23 pct cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.23 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.21 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cenbank: allots 100.03 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 107.94 bln rupees India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 64.91 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text: bit.ly/1M166dp (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)

