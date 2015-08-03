FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve bank of India:
    
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24  pct at 7-day
variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.19  pct at 7-day
variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 250.02 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate
reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 270.17 bln rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 7.26 pct at cut-off
rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
    
    Source text: bit.ly/1IzT3s9

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.