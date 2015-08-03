BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 250.02 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 270.17 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 7.26 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/1IzT3s9 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)