India appoints Raghuram Rajan as next central bank governor
August 6, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

India appoints Raghuram Rajan as next central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed Raghuram Rajan, the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, to be the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three year term, a statement by the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Rajan will replace Duvvuri Subbarao, whose tenure ends on Sept. 4 after five years.

Rajan joined the Indian government last August, having previously been chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and a professor at the University of Chicago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Tony Munroe)

