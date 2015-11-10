FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's central bank head says Fed move will prompt volatility
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

India's central bank head says Fed move will prompt volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - There will be volatility when the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, the Reserve Bank of India Governor said on Tuesday, arguing, however, that the consequences of inaction would be more severe.

“The liftoff has been one of the most widely advertised factors,” Raghuram Rajan told an audience in Frankfurt.

“When it happens, there will be volatility. I worry more about the consequences of staying in the ultra accomodative ... world. I think there will be volatility but I think we have to bear it,” he said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.