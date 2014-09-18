FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Modi: Border peace needed to realise China ties
September 18, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

India's Modi: Border peace needed to realise China ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that peace on the border with China was vital to developing relations, as a standoff between troops on their disputed border overshadowed a visit by President Xi Jinping.

“There should be peace in our relations and in the borders. If this happense we can realise the true potential of our relations,” Modi told a joint news conference with Xi, shortly after reports that soldiers on both sides had pulled back. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

