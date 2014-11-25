FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India accepts panel recommendation on single smoke ban
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

India accepts panel recommendation on single smoke ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India’s health ministry has accepted the recommendation of an internal panel to ban the sale of single cigarettes, Health Minister J.P. Nadda said in a statement in the upper house on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control states that countries “shall endeavour” to prohibit such sales as it makes them more affordable for minors. India is a party to the convention.

Shares in ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, fell as much as 5 percent after the announcement, while the main Mumbai market index was down 1.1 percent. A spokesman for ITC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The health ministry has circulated a draft note for inter- ministerial consultation on the panel recommendation, said the government statement. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.