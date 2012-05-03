CORRECTED-Cipla cuts generic Nexavar price by 75 pct in India

(Fixes spelling of drug names in last paragraph)

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla has cut the price of the generic version of Bayer’s renal cancer drug Nexavar by 75 percent and will sell it at 6,840 rupees ($130) for a monthly dose, its chairman said on Thursday.

India stripped Bayer of its exclusive rights to sell Nexavar in the country in March, granting Natco Pharma a license to sell the generic version at about $175 for a monthly dose. Bayer sells the product at $5,500 a month in India and said at the time that it was disappointed with India’s decision.

“There was no directive from government ... we have decided to make the drug affordable to more patients,” Cipla Chairman Y.K. Hamied told Reuters over the telephone.

Separately, Cipla is fighting a patent infringement suit by Bayer over generic Nexavar in an Indian court.

Along with generic Nexavar, Cipla also substantially cut the prices of lung cancer drug g efitinib a nd brain cancer drug temozolomide, Hamied said.