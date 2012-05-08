FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Cipla considers price cuts on more cancer drugs
May 8, 2012
May 8, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

India's Cipla considers price cuts on more cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Cipla is looking into cutting prices of more cancer drugs after it slashed the prices last week of three treatments by up to 75 percent, Y.K. Hamied, the company’s chairman and managing director, said in an interview.

He said the unexpected response to its move last week to cut the price of its generic version of Bayer’s kidney and liver cancer drug Nexavar and two other drugs had prompted him to consider further such moves.

“I am now sitting with my boys to see what reductions we can make in the entire range of cancer drugs,” Hamied said.

“We are making some calculations about pricing, costing and other aspects,” he said.

Cipla makes 23 cancer drugs. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Tony Munroe; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

